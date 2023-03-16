Bhubaneswar, Mar 16 (PTI) Opposition BJP and Congress Thursday questioned Odisha government's transfer and posting policy for its officials and accused it of allowing "blue eyed" officers to overstay in plum postings.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of BJP during the Zero Hour. “Some departmental secretaries are allowed to continue in their places of postings for over six years. Is this the Odisha government's policy under ‘Mo Sarkar' and ‘5T' model of governance,” he asked.

Also Read | We Have Kept 12-13 Demands and Discussed All of Them but Govt Has to Execute the Decisions … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Elaborating, Mishsra said named several officials who have continued in their posts for six years.

“The officers should not be posted in a particular post for a long time as there is possibility of corruption,” Mishra claimed

Also Read | Delhi Police Issue Notice to Rahul Gandhi Seeking Details About Sexual Harassment Victims ‘Who Approached Him’ During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra also supported the BJP leader's allegation.

He also alleged that the district collectors of two important districts have over-stayed in their posts.

Reacting to the opposition allegation, BJD leader and minister Pramila Mallick said: “What is wrong in continuing officers who works for the welfare of the people in the same post for long time?”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)