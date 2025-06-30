Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): In a step aimed at strengthening civil-military academic synergy, Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, visited the College of Defence Management in Telangana's Secunderabad on Monday.

In a post on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said, "Marking over three decades of robust academic collaboration, the visit reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the two premier institutions. Prof Molugaram appreciated the academic rigour and strategic relevance of the Higher Defence Management Course which equips senior military leaders with the analytical and managerial acumen required to navigate complex national security challenges."

"He also inaugurated the 'Kurukshetra' Domain Awareness Room--an initiative aimed at fostering Indian Strategic Culture among Future Strategic Leaders. Key discussions during the visit included enhancing curriculum design, enabling joint research and expanding faculty exchange," the post said.

"Osmania University, through this collaboration, confers the Master of Management Studies (MMS) degree to HDMC participants. Notably, 33 officers have earned PhDs under the OU Chair of Excellence at CDM since 2005, making it a beacon of interdisciplinary defence education," added the post.

Osmania University is a collegiate public state university located in Hyderabad, Telangana. It is the third-oldest university in southern India and was the first to be established in the erstwhile Kingdom of Hyderabad. (ANI)

