Lucknow, Mar 22 (PTI) The Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has opposed the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.

The Oudh Bar Association said if the judge is transferred to Allahabad or Lucknow, the courts will be boycotted.

This comes after the Allahabad High Court Bar Association also opposed Justice Varma's transfer to the high court. The Supreme Court said Friday there was a proposal to transfer the judge to the Allahabad High Court.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday constituted a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations against the judge and directed that no judicial work be assigned to him.

CJI Khanna ordered the inquiry after getting a report from Chief Justice of Delhi High Court D K Upadhyaya.

According to the report submitted by Upadhyaya, Varma said he was not aware of any money or cash lying in the outhouse storeroom. No cash was ever placed in the storeroom by him or his family members, he said.

The Oudh Bar Association on Saturday also opposed the transfer of a judge of the Orissa High Court in a resolution even though the judge was not named in it.

As per the resolution, an emergency meeting was called under the chairmanship of the president RD Shahi over the transfer proposals.

Although the Supreme Court Collegium has not taken a final decision on the transfers, if they are transferred to Allahabad or Lucknow, the courts will be boycotted, it said.

Opposing Varma's transfer to Allahabad, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Friday said in a resolution that it was taken aback by the transfer.

"The decision of the collegium raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad High Court is a trash bin?"

"Presently, we are facing so many problems particularly shortage of judges resulting in fresh cases not being heard for months thereby diminishing the faith of the public in the rule of the law but it does not mean we are a trash bin. We are not ready to accept corruption."

