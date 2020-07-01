New Delhi, July 1: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended wishes on National Doctors Day on Wednesday saying that their "heroic stories of service" in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic would inspire generations to come.

"Our doctors are fighting one of the toughest battles of this century. Their heroic stories of service and sacrifice will inspire several generations to come. On this Doctors Day, let's celebrate their unparalleled contribution to our society," tweeted Kejriwal.

Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors.

