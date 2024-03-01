Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Praising the governance under the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance in the state, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the government has set a record of recruiting about 24,000 policemen in the state so far.

Addressing the Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session, Deputy CM Fadnavis said, "From the very day our government was formed till date, we have set a record in police recruitment. About 24,000 policemen have been recruited so far, and, earlier today, we put out an advertisement for recruiting a further 17,000 police personnel."

On adopting a Bill guaranteeing reservation in government jobs and education to the majority Maratha community in the state, Fadnavis said, "I am happy to announce that we have put an advertisement about 10-percent reservation for Marathas (in government jobs and education)."

On the crackdown on drugs, the deputy CM said, "We have directed the authorities to have a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to cases pertaining to drugs. We have a dedicated narcotics cell and have also set up a special unit. This special cell will have full-fledged units at all police stations. We will give recognition to this unit in the upcoming cabinet meeting."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also handles the Finance department, announced that the state government would provide a grant amounting to Rs 78,000 to every household under the central government's rooftop solar scheme.

Addressing the House during the interim Budget Session, Pawar said, "For the Centre's Suryagraha scheme, a grant of up to Rs 78,000 per household will be given for installing rooftop solar panels. Our farmers will also be provided with solar pumps at concessional rates as part of promoting green and alternate energy sources."

The rooftop solar programme announced in the interim general Budget tabled on February 1 was named 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'.

According to a government release, the benefits expected from this solarisation are savings up to Rs 15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies; charging of electric vehicles; entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation; and employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance.

On the implementation of the Centre's flagship 'Jal Jeevan Mission', the Maharashtra Deputy CM said, "Through the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government is working to ensure tap water supply to nearly 1.47 crore households. We have already provided over 1.22 crore tap water connections under this scheme and the remaining 24 lakh connections will also be provided soon."

The Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.

Deputy CM Pawar announced further that under the 'CM Women Empowerment Scheme', the government would provide Pink e-rickshaws to women to help them find their feet and earn and livelihood for themselves and their families.

A special programme will also be run by the government in urban areas to eradicate malnutrition among children, Ajit Pawar said.

"The government has also planned to provide 34,400 homes for Divyang (disabled) people under the 'Housing for All' scheme," the Finance Minister added.

The five-day budget session of the Maharashtra assembly began on Monday. (ANI)

