New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Countering BJP's high-pitched campaign of invoking nationalist figures to rally support, the Congress on Tuesday asserted its claim on the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister, whose path it pledged to follow in the "ideological war" with the BJP-RSS.

In a resolution - "Flag-bearer of freedom movement - Our 'Sardar' - Vallabhbhai Patel" passed by the Extended Congress Working Committee, the Congress said its top leadership had gathered in Ahmedabad, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Patel, to give a new direction to India.

Highlighting Patel's contribution to the freedom struggle, the Congress accused the BJP of trying to usurp his legacy under a "well-planned conspiracy".

It alleged that the BJP and RSS have been "propagating lies" about the relationship Patel shared with Jawaharlal Nehru and asserted that the two leaders shared a great bonding and were like two sides of the same coin.

Framing its opposition to the BJP's politics in ideological terms, the CWC said that "the inspiration for the battle of ideologies is Sardar Patel and the foundation lies in the thought process of Mahatma Gandhi and Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru."

Around 35 leaders including CWC members, PCC chiefs, CLP leaders, chief ministers and former chief ministers, participated in the discussions of the extended CWC meeting which revolved around granting more powers to the district units.

The extended CWC also gave final shape to two resolutions including one on national politics and another on Gujarat that will be adopted at the AICC session on Wednesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also speak at the AICC session, which sources say, is likely to approve some key changes in the organisation, including granting more powers to the DCCs and raising quota for SCs/STs/OBCs at all party positions beyond 50 per cent that was adopted at the Raipur Resolution.

"The Congress is going to have a “massive organisational reshuffle,” AICC general secretary K C Venugopal told reporetrs after the meeting.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was not present at the meeting, with Venugopal saying she had prior engagements abroad and had sought the party chief's permission.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said 35 leaders could not attend the session and "it is not right to single out one person".

The resolution said, "The ideology of make-believe confrontation and mischievously professed division had led to the spreading of a deliberate web of lies of conflict between Sardar Patel and Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru."

"In reality, it was an attack on the very ethos of our freedom struggle and the inseparable leadership of Gandhi-Nehru-Patel," it further said.

Today, the forces of animosity and division seek to undermine this very spirit of camaraderie and bonhomie, the resolution also stated.

"Therefore, once again, Congress is determined to follow the life principles of Sardar Patel to defeat the forces of animosity and division, as also exposing the fake news factory of these elements," the resolution said, adding that the party would follow Patel's path by fighting the frenzy of religious polarisation.

The resolution touched on Patel's life and ideology and alleged that the BJP was undermining his legacy, be it "muzzling the voice of farmers or creating a divide on regional, lingual and communal lines".

Recalling how Patel launched the 'Bardoli Satyagrah' in 1928 against the cruel and illegitimate levy on farmers by the British, the resolution said "his energetic and charismatic leadership during the 'Bardoli Andolan' gave him a new recognition of 'Sardar'.

"The BJP government of today emulates the cruel British policies against the farmers - be it bringing an ordinance to whittle down 'the Right to Fair Compensation Law' for acquisition of land, the three Anti-Agriculture 'Black Laws' to enslave the farmers...," the resolution read.

It also marked the 150th birth anniversary year of Patel and said it is determined to emulate the resoluteness of the 'Iron Man of India' by fighting the frenzy of religious polarisation.

"Today, the ideology of violence and communalism is pushing the country into an abyss of hatred, based on the divisions of religious polarisation," said the resolution.

The Congress is determined to follow the life principles of Sardar Patel to defeat the forces of animosity and division, as also exposing the fake news factory of these elements, it asserted.

In his introductory remarks, Congress president Kharge accused the BJP and RSS of trying to usurp Patel's legacy under a "well-planned conspiracy" against national heroes and said it is laughable as the Sangh Parivar had "no contribution" to the freedom struggle Kharge also said that attention is being diverted from basic issues of the country by indulging in communal division.

At the same time, oligarchic monopoly is on the path of controlling the government by capturing the resources of the country, he alleged.

He said that Patel's ideology was contrary to the ideas of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and he had even banned the organisation.

Venugopal said the party will walk on the path shown by Sardar Patel, as he stood up against the oppression of the British, fighting for the rights of workers and farmers.

"He rejected communal forces after Bapu's assassination. He fought for an India where everyone had fundamental rights and freedoms. Today, as we embark on the path of social justice, our Nyay Path follows the same principles laid down by Sardar Patel," Venugopal said.

"We are giving a strong message to national politics," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said while briefing reporters.

Ramesh said the Working Committee meeting being held in Gujarat sends a strong message, as the resolution makes it clear that "those who say Nehru and Patel had strained ties are lying, speaking untruths and misleading people".

He also said that the way farmers and their organisations are being treated and their demands related to MSP legal guarantee are being ignored is an "insult of Patel".

The leaders also attended a prayer meeting at Sabarmati Ashram in the evening to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Top party leaders also paid tributes to Patel at his memorial.

Venugopal noted that the Congress has dedicated this year to a complete restructuring of the Congress Organisation and the issue was discussed at length at the meeting.

“We are going to have a massive organisational reshuffle, and there will be guidelines for the same. Our General Secretaries and In-charges are on it,” he said.

“We have already decided on that issue, empowering the DCC presidents and duties and powers of the DCCs has been discussed in various forums, already general secretaries and incharges have approved the proposals and we are going to roll out that proposal in the near future,” he said.

Earlier, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said Congress intends to create more empowered district units with their presidents having enhanced accountability, responsibility and political strength.

"Tomorrow' session will write a new chapter in history," he said

The grand old party has announced that the Ahmedabad Session will be themed "Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh", with more than 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members attending the main conclave on April 9 on the banks of the Sabarmati river between the Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram.

