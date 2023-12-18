New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Delhi Police officials visited the house of Sagar Sharma, who intruded into the Lok Sabha Chamber by breaching the security of the Parliament on Sunday and later got arrested by the police in Delhi.

The police arranged a video call of the family members with Sagar.

Speaking to ANI, Sagar's father Roshan Lal Sharma said that his son had only one bank account contrary to other media reports, which said he had four bank accounts.

Roshan Lal Sharma father of Sagar Sharma said, "Our family has a total number of four bank accounts and fake news is being spread that Sagar had four bank accounts. My son does not have four accounts, my son has only one account. Our entire family together has four accounts out of which one is mine, one is my son's and one is an account of my daughter and wife's account with zero balance."

Sagar's father said that there were false allegations that Sagar had four accounts and false rumours were being spread.

Roshan Lal Sharma further said, "I bought the e-rickshaw many years ago and took it on instalments. Sagar drove the e-rickshaw for eleven and half months and then he went to Bengaluru, so I sold the e-rickshaw. I paid 65 thousand in cash to buy the e-rickshaw and I paid the remaining amount in instalments of Rs 10 thousand every month."

Earlier, Sagar Sharma's mother said that after talking to their son they were feeling better.

Sagar Sharma's mother Rani Sharma said, "We talked to Sagar for 2 minutes, and inquired about his well-being. We felt happy after talking to him. He said that he was fine and there was no need to worry about him. We could not talk for a long duration."

His mother said that looking at his face, it did not seem that he was upset.

His mother further said, "Looking at the video, it did not appear that he regretted his actions. Our point is that he has not done anything wrong, hence he does not have any regret. We know that he has not done anything wrong. My health has deteriorated and now we will not be able to talk to the media. It is claimed that Sagar is married and has a child. Fake news is being spread."

Opposition MPs on Monday insisted on their demands to get a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Parliament security breach.

After both the Houses-- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha-- were adjourned till 2 pm following a ruckus created by the Opposition members over the December 13 incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Shah should come in the Parliament and tell about the security lapse in the 'safest building' of the country.

The security breach happened on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside parliament, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on December 14. (ANI)

