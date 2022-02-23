Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Amidst demand for National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a decision in this connection will be taken based on the outcome of the police investigation.

"Many have been arrested and they are being interrogated in the case related to the murder of Harsha in Shivamogga. The investigation is on. Based on the outcome of the investigation we will decide as to which agency should be assigned the task of further investigation," said the Chief Minister, while speaking to media persons here.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Warns of Zero Tolerance for Poor Standard of Work.

He said along with the probe, maintaining law and order is his government's priority and for which curfew is in force in Shivamogga.

Reacting to Congress leaders' charge that Harsha's funeral procession was a government-sponsored event violating section 144, Bommai said, "Congress leaders are used to government-sponsored programmes in the past. They are saying this based on their own experience."

Also Read | Nawab Malik Arrested: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Speaks to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Expresses Support After Arrest of Maharashtra Minister.

Replying to a question on his Delhi trip, the Chief Minister said that he had no such plans for now.

A total of six people have been arrested and 12 are being questioned by the State Police in connection with Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case, said BM Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of police, Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of the district Selvamani R announced that CrPC section 144 has been extended by two more days till Friday morning.

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)