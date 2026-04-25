Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Over 1 lakh devotees have completed darshan at the Kedarnath Temple since its gates were opened on April 22 amid robust security arrangements by the Temple authority and the state government.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra highlighted that the administration has intensified efforts to ensure a hassle-free experience for pilgrims, following directives from the Chief Minister. Teams have been strategically deployed at helipads, along trekking routes, and across key traffic points, while continuous monitoring is being carried out from the control room to maintain order and safety.

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"It's the fourth day of the pilgrimage, and it's progressing very smoothly. The Chief Minister has directed that there be no inconvenience during the pilgrimage. Starting today, our teams are working with even greater diligence...Our teams are deployed at the helipad, along the track route, and throughout the city wherever traffic may be disrupted. We are monitoring the situation from the control room. I am pleased to report that over 1,00,000 people have already performed the darshan, and the district administration, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, is working diligently," DM Mishra said in a self-made video.

Meanwhile, after the opening of the portals of Kedarnath Dham, the gates of the Bhakunt Bhairavnath Temple were also ceremonially opened for devotees today. A large number of pilgrims gathered on this auspicious occasion and offered prayers amid chants of devotion.

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Earlier in the day, the priest of Kedarnath Dham, T. Gangadhar Ling, along with officials from the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and members of the Shri Kedar Sabha, visited the Bhairavnath Temple. Following traditional rituals, including a havan and special puja, the temple gates were formally opened.

BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi extended his greetings to pilgrims from across India and abroad on this occasion. He stated that with the opening of the Bhairavnath Temple, the regular daily aartis of Lord Kedarnath will now be conducted.

According to religious beliefs, Bhakunt Bhairavnath is considered the guardian deity of Kedarnath Dham. During the winter months, when the Kedarnath Temple remains closed, it is believed that Bhairavnath Ji protects the region. Therefore, visiting this temple holds special significance for pilgrims during the Kedarnath Yatra.

The administration and temple committee have made extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees. This year, there is a noticeable surge in enthusiasm among pilgrims for the sacred journey. (ANI)

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