Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI): Tamil Nadu inoculated 10,17,919 people against Covid-19 in the 20th mega vaccination drive on Saturday with 2,55,902 people receiving the first dose and 7,27,417 the second dose of the vaccine, the Health Department said.

With the drive, the total number who got the first dose stood at 90.30 per cent and the second at 68.66 per cent, a press release said.

Vaccinations of those in the age group of 15-18 reached 77.75 per cent today.

The release said 34,600 people above 60, and frontline and healthcare workers who completed nine months after receiving the second dose received the booster dose.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian was among those who inspected a vaccination camp in Chengalpet district of the State.

Talking to reporters, the Minister said over nine crore have received the vaccine so far. The vaccination exercise commenced on January 16, 2021.

Referring to reports of a new strain of Covid-19 in China, Subramanian said reports should be shared only if World Health Organisation (WHO) so declares."People should not panic after reading such news reports," he said.

The release said there would not be any special camp on Sunday.

