Shimla, Oct 20 (PTI) As many as 117 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh, pushed the infection count to 2,21,936 in the state, an official said.

No covid death was reported Wednesday and the death toll stood at 3,711.

Meanwhile, 63 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

The active cases today rose to 1,394 from 1,348 on Tuesday, he said.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,16,814, he added.

