New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said that over 1,000 questions were listed for Question Hour in the 7th Vidhan Sabha.

During a press conference, Goel said that the first meeting of the 7th Vidhan Sabha was held on February 24, 2020, and the 74th meeting was held on December 4 last year.

"A total of 1,095 questions were listed for Question Hour in the seventh Vidhan Sabha and members were given ample opportunity to ask supplementary questions. Under Rule-208, 702 matters of special mention were raised and members were given full opportunity to express their views," Goel said.

"A total of 28 bills were passed. Four government resolutions and 14 other resolutions, along with 13 motions were passed. A total of 39 short-term discussions were held and 13 matters of attention were raised," Goel said.

The 7th Vidhan Sabha also did important work in the field of committees. Goel said that 19 reports from various committees were presented and accepted. He emphasised that despite being the Vidhan Sabha of a union territory and having limited powers, the work done was remarkable.

During 2020-21, arrangements for COVID tests were made on a large scale in the Assembly premises for its employees. The corona warriors' memorial was also unveiled on August 9, 2022, he said.

Ashoka Pillar was installed in the Vidhan Sabha on January 25, 2021. On January 3, 2022, the murals of Jallianwala Bagh and Rani Laxmibai were inaugurated, he said.

The second Delhi Youth Parliament was organised between 23 and 25 January 2023. On December 6 and 7, 2024, Delhi Yuva Samvad 2024 was also organised in which students from various schools and colleges of Delhi participated and expressed their views, Goel said.

"As the speaker of the assembly, I performed my duties impartially and gave equal importance to both the ruling party and the opposition. I considered it my main responsibility to make maximum use of the time of the House," he added.

