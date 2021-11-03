New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 107.59 crore on Wednesday, with more than 27 lakh jabs given till 7 pm, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

Also Read | Breaking Rahul Dravid Has Been Appointed the Head Coach of Team India . The … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Approval From WHO.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)