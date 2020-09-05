Nagpur, Sep 5 (PTI) Over 165 police personnel in Maharashtra have died of COVID-19 so far, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday.

Praising the Maharashtra Police for their job during the pandemic, Deshmukh informed that more than 165 police personnel were martyred while trying to protect people from the virus.

"The reputation of the Maharashtra Police reached its all-time high during the pandemic," he said while addressing a farewell function for outgoing Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay.

He announced that Nagpur will soon get horse-mounted police units on the lines of Mumbai Police.

City police will be also equipped with Segway electric scooters and drones for effective policing, he added.

