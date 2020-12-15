New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Delhi transport department on Tuesday issued 239 challans to vehicle owners for HSRP and colour-coded sticker violation, officials said.

The "limited" enforcement drive began in nine districts of the national capital on Tuesday with a team deployed in each district.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea VoWiFi: Vi Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service For Customers in Maharashtra, Goa & Karnataka.

The violators were fined in Wazirpur, Saket, Shastri Park, Akshardham, Delhi Cantt, Dwarka and some other places. They were issued a fine of Rs 5,500, said KK Dahiya, special commissioner(operations) of transport department.

"The objective of the 'limited enforcement drive' is to sensitise vehicle owners to follow provisions of the MV Act. We have started the drive in select areas of Delhi and hope it will lead to more compliance of law," Dahiya said.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath's ODOP Scheme Proves to Be Game Changer, Over 26 Lakh People Employed in 8 Months.

As part of the drive, vehicle owners having receipt of booking of high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for affixation will not be fined, said the officer.

Initially, the campaign is targeted only at car owners, he said.

"The date to start a major enforcemnet drive with 50 teams will soon be decided," Dahiya said.

Affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded sticker is mandatory as per court and government orders.

Vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 must have the HSRPs and sticker installed while new vehicles registered after the date come equipped with both.

The transport department had issued a public notice in October asking vehicle owners to get the plates and sticker affixed, warning of launching a drive to catch violators.

There are approximately 30 lakh vehicles including 16 lakh two wheelers, 12 lakh four wheelers and two lakh commercial vehicles, which are required to be affixed with HSRPs.

There are around 300 dealerships of original equipment manufacturers that have been brought on the online platform of HSRP suppliers, in order to give vehicle owners adequate options for HSRP and sticker affixation, officials said.

Home delivery of HSRPs and stickers has also been started by the suppliers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)