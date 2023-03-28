New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) More than three dozen towns and villages of nine states -- from Delhi to Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat to Assam -- have become cyber crime hotspots which are being closely monitored by law enforcement agencies, sources said on Tuesday.

Besides, a number of hostile countries have been trying for long to cripple India's financial system and national security grid where additional preventive measures are put in place by the government.

Also Read | Every GENCO-Central/State/IPP Procures Coal as Per Their Requirements, Through a … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

The states where the cyber crime hotspots have been located include Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, they said.

The emerging cyber crime hotspot cities, towns and villages are: Mewat, Bhiwani, Nuh, Palwal, Manota, Hasanpur, Hathan Gaon (all in Haryana), Ashok Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Shakarpur, Harkesh Nagar, Okhla, Azadpur (all in Delhi), Banka, Begusarai, Jamui, Nawada, Nalanda, Gaya (Bihar), Barpeta, Dhubri, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon (Assam), Jamtara, Deoghar (Jharkhand), Asansol, Durgapur (West Bengal), Ahmedabad, Surat (Gujarat), Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) and Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh).

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Promises Police Force Modernisation.

The foreign cyber attackers mostly belong to countries like China, Pakistan and Türkiye, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)