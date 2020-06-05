India News | Over 3 Lakh Guest Workers Ferried Home: South Central Railway

Hyderabad, June 5 (PTI): Over three lakh migrant workers have been sent to their home states by 235 Shramik special trains run by South Central Railway (SCR) so far.

Out of the 235 trains, 146 were operated from Telangana and they carried 1.87 lakh passengers, 71 trains were run from Andhra Pradesh for around 90,000 people and 18 trains from Maharashtra for around 24,000 passengers, a press release from the SCR said on Friday.

The state governments handled the registration, identification and booking for passenger trains. The railways had drawn a plan to ensure the total train operations are available for hassle-free travel, the release said.

Rail operations were scheduled with precision, ensuring due process of sanitisation of railway stations and trains. Movement of trains was continuously monitored giving precedence to safety and security throughout the journey, it said.

Supply of food and water, among others, were also taken care of at every stage in coordination with the state governments even as norms associated with social distancing andwearing of masks were enforced by the railway personnel.

General manager, SCR, Gajanan Mallya complimented the hard work of the staff and officials and expressed optimism that the team would continue to excel until the entire job is complete, the release said.

