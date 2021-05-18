Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): Claiming that over 30 people have died due to Covid-like symptoms in the past 15 days, residents of Libberheri village in Uttarakhand's Roorkee said that they have not received help from the state administration.

However, according to Puran Singh Negi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (Roorkee), about 15-17 people died during this period and only some of the deceased had fever and cough.

"We have talked to the village administration. The sanitation work is going on in the village. About 15-17 people died in 2 weeks. It's being verified, some of them had cough-cold, while some were natural deaths. Our ground level team is providing immediate help in rural areas," said Negi.

The SDM added that the local administration is asking people to get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 protocols.

The 'Pradhan' of the village, who said his tenure is over, said that at least 30-35 people have died in the village in the last 15 days.

"We are getting no help from administration and government. At least 30-35 people died in the village in the last 15 days. Daily 2-3 people are dying. When people are going to hospitals, they are asked for COVID-19 reports which they can't provide because no tests are being conducted here, and therefore the cause of death is also not determined," he said.

Another local Sumit Kumar also said the COVID-19 situation is very bad in the village.

"For the past one month, the situation is very bad. In the last 15 days at least 35 people died. The local administration is doing nothing. There is an ASHA worker who is looking after people and getting them vaccinated," said Kumar. (ANI)

