Maharashtra (Pune) [India], April 22 (ANI): Over 50 students from a private coaching centre in Khed tehsil of Pune district were hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning, police said.

The incident happened last night. The condition of the students was stable, and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment, a senior police officer said.

The coaching centre offers coaching for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and all India pre-medical entrance, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and provides boarding facilities to over 500 students.

"After dinner last night, some students started complaining of food poisoning following which they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment," Rajkumar Kendre, Senior Police inspector at Khed Police station of Pune (Rural), said today.

"With some primary check-ups and treatment, students were discharged from the hospital," he said.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the food poisoning, with food samples being sent for laboratory testing, he added. (ANI)

