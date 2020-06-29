New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday issued over 500 challans for not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

According to the police, 572 challans were issued for not wearing protective face masks, spitting and violation of social distancing norms.

A total of 17,919 challans have been issued in the national capital since June 15, they said.

Meanwhile, the police distributed face masks across various shelter homes and residential areas in the city.

A total of 1,406 face masks were distributed by the police on Monday.

The officials added that 89,967 masks have been distributed by the security force since June 15 in the city.

