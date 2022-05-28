Noida, May 28 (PTI) Challans have been issued against more than 5,000 vehicle drivers and motorists in a week across Noida and Greater Noida for flouting traffic rules and road safety norms, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Saturday.

The action was taken between May 19 and 27 on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh following directions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for increasing road safety and reducing encroachment in public spaces, the officials said.

"E-challans were issued under the Motor Vehicles Act against 5,070 drivers who did not follow the traffic rules from May till May 27. The offences included violating traffic rules like riding two-wheelers without helmet and four-wheelers without seat belt, driving in wrong lane, parking vehicles in no-parking zones, red light jumping, having faulty number plate, triple riding on two wheelers, causing air pollution, noise pollution, etc.," the police said in a statement.

Besides this, the traffic police also engaged in removal of encroachments from roads and public places during the period, it noted.

Among prominent locations where encroachment by auto-rickshaws and tempos was cleared were LG Golchakkar, Durga Talkies Golchakkar, Kisan Chowk, Container Depot, Aichhar Chowk, Galgotia University, Dadri town, Sector-62, Botanical Garden, City Centre, Pari Chowk and Gaur City Square, the police said.

As part of the campaign, the traffic police constantly sensitised the general public, school students and motorists regarding traffic rules.

"Various programmes have been organised by the traffic police to follow the traffic rules at all the important places, intersections, schools and other places of Gautam Buddh Nagar. Awareness is being raised with the help of school students. Awareness rally is being taken out by the traffic police every day and school students are being informed about traffic rules at the Commissionerate office in Sector-108,” the police said.

