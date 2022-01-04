New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Over 54,000 teenagers in Delhi belonging to the 15-17 age group have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, the Directorate of Education said on Tuesday.

The drive was started at 169 centres in the national capital on Monday.

"Till Jan 4, 5.30 pm, a total of 54,204 children in age bracket of 15-17 have been vaccinated across Delhi. North East district with 9,923 inoculation is leading the districts, followed by South West at 7,079," the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government said in a tweet.

The department urged all students to get the jabs.

According to the data of cumulative coverage of teenagers till January 4, the lowest number of 2,769 jabs was administered in the central district.

On Tuesday only, 33,179 teenagers were inoculated till 5.30 pm across 11 districts in Delhi, the data showed.

The Northeast district scored the highest single-day inoculations till 5.30 pm on Tuesday with 6,237 jabs, followed by the Southwest district with 4,402.

North Delhi district administered the lowest number of 1,886 vaccine doses to teenagers till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the data showed.

According to the Health Ministry guidelines, those aged 15 and above will be able to register for vaccination on the CoWIN portal.

Nearly 5,500 fresh cases of Covid were reported in Delhi on Tuesday with a positivity rate of about 8.5 per cent.

