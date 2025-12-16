Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Election Commission published the draft rolls on Tuesday following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in West Bengal, with 58,20,899 electors, accounting for 7.59 per cent, deleted due to death, being untraceable, or permanent migration.

According to a press release by the Election Commission, out of a total 7,66,37,529 voters, 7,08,16,630 electors have submitted their enumeration forms as of December 11.

The poll body stated that genuine electors can still be added back in the electoral rolls during the Claims and Objections period from December 16 to January 15, 2026.

"The successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of DEOs of all 24 districts, 294 EROs, 3059 AEROs, and BLOs deployed at 80,681 polling booths, supported by volunteers. Field representatives of all eight recognised political parties, including their District Presidents, also actively participated, with as many as 1,81,454 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them," the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal said.

The draft voter list is available with the local Booth Level Officer (BLO), and can also be accessed from the ECINET mobile app and voters.eci.gov.in.

If an elector does not find their name in the draft voter list, to include the name, Form 6 is required to be filled out and submitted along with Annexure IV and other documents.

The poll body has received 3,24,800 Forms 6 (with or without declaration) so far for inclusion of new electors. After the inquiry and collection of the declaration form, names will be added to the electoral rolls.

"As per Para 5(b) of SIR guidelines, no name can be deleted from the draft roll published on December 16, 2025, without notice and a speaking order by the ERO/AERO. Any aggrieved elector may appeal to the District Magistrate and thereafter to the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950. The Commission reiterates its firm commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible name remains in the Electoral Rolls," West Bengal CEO said in the press release.

The Notice Phase (Hearing and Verification) started from December 16 (today) to February 7, 2026, while the Final Electoral Roll will be published on February 14, 2026.

Alongside West Bengal, the draft electoral rolls for Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep were also published today.

Meanwhile, as per the revised schedule, the draft roll for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to be published on December 19. The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23.

Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days, with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note.

The enumeration period for Kerala will end on December 18, and the draft roll will be published on December 23. The final electoral roll will now be published on February 21, 2026, instead of February 14, 2026. (ANI)

