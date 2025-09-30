New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar" Abhiyaan, launched on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witnessed an overwhelming participation across India with lakhs of women, children and families benefitting from comprehensive health services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

As of September 29, 2025, over 11.31 lakh health camps (screening and speciality camps) have been held under the Abhiyaan, registering a footfall of more than 6.51 crore citizens nationwide, the ministry said.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 1 October 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan marks the largest ever health outreach for women and children in India. The initiative, jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MoWCD), will involve organising more than 10 lakh health camps from 17th September to 2nd October at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

In addition to the extensive network of NHM health camps, AIIMS, other Institutes of National Importance (INIs), tertiary care hospitals, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, medical colleges, and private institutions have also been at the forefront of this national drive.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Region, Predicts Light Rainfall Over Next 2-3 Days.

"These facilities have hosted thousands of speciality camps, providing advanced screening, diagnostics, counselling and treatment services to beneficiaries, thereby complementing the efforts of state governments and community-level health workers," the ministry's official statement mentioned.

Central Government Institutes, Medical Colleges and Private Organisations have cumulatively organised 20,269 screening and speciality health camps benefiting more than 29 lakh citizens.

According to the ministry, over 1.44 crore citizens have been screened for hypertension and 1.41 crore for diabetes. More than 31 lakh women screened for breast cancer, and over 16 lakhs for cervical cancer. Oral cancer screening has covered almost 58 lakh people.

More than 54.43 lakh antenatal check-ups were conducted, while almost 1.28 crore children received life-saving vaccines. More than 93 lakhs screened for anaemia. Nutrition counselling sessions reached lakhs of families.

Over 71 lakh citizens screened for TB and 7.9 lakh for Sickle Cell Disease.

The ministry's statement mentioned that more than 3.44 lakh blood donors have been registered, alongside more than 13 lakh new Ayushman/PM-JAY cards have been issued. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)