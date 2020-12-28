Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 (PTI): Over 6.76 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kerala so far, with 64,000 people still undergoing treatment for the infection, Health minister K K Shailaja said here on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 32,869 samples were tested and 3047 people were found positive, while 4,172 have recovered.

The test positivity rate has gone up to 9.27 per cent, the minister said in a press release.

So far, 77,27,986 samples have been sent for testing. The total covid caseload has soared to 7,43,563, she said.

The toll has mounted to 2,990 with 14 more deaths in recent weeks being added to the tally after being confirmed due to the virus.

Of the positive cases, 30 are health workers, 35 had come from outside the state and 2707 were infected through contact, the minister said.

As many as 2.50,174 people are under observation in various districts, including 12,714 in various districts.

