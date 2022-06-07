Yavatmal, Jun 7 (PTI) More than 60 people fell sick after consuming food at a marriage function in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a health official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Apple watchOS 9 Announced With Afib History Feature, Medications App & More.

The wedding function was held in Shembalpimpri village under Pusad taluka here on Monday.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

After having food, many guests complained of uneasiness and started vomiting, district medical officer Prahlad Chavhan said.

Nearly 40 to 45 guests were treated in a hospital at Kalmanuri in neighbouring Hingoli district, while 20-25 people were provided medical assistance at a public health centre in Pusad. Some people were also treated at a private hospital here, he said.

The condition of the patients was stable, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)