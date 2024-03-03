Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) More than 6,000 vehicles were seized for ferrying minerals illegally while an amount of Rs 16.27 crore was realised as penalty from the offenders in Jammu and Kashmir in the current fiscal, an official said on Sunday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by chief secretary Atal Dulloo here on Saturday to review the availability of river bed material (RBM) for the construction of infrastructure projects in the Union Territory, the official said.

He said the meeting was informed that the mining department has granted 205 minor mineral leases so far, besides identifying 60 new blocks of RBM across districts.

The department has realised Rs 130.58 crore as bid amount or royalty and penalty against these mineral blocks up to January, he added.

The official said the department has also launched the e-marketplace or e-challan portal for ensuring transparency and accountability in the sale or purchase and transportation of minerals on notified rates from the source to the destination within Jammu and Kashmir.

As on March 1, more than 22.82 lakh e-challans were generated to facilitate the mineral business in the Union Territory, he said.

The chief secretary laid stress on taking strict measures in accordance with law against those involved in illegal mining.

