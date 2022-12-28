Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said Telangana is already living the dream of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in which farmers and poor in India are empowered.

Taking to Twitter, she said that over 70 lakh farmers in Telangana will receive the assistance of Rs 7,676.61 crore on Wednesday, which is the 10th season of the Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

Kavitha tweeted, "Today, marks the 10th season of Rythu Bandhu Scheme where over 70 lakh farmers in Telangana will receive the assistance of Rs 7,676.61 crore in total. KCR Garu has dreamt of an India where the farmers and poor are empowered, Telangana is living the dream which is now a reality." (ANI)

