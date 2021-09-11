New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Over 73.73 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A total of 64,49,552 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it added.

