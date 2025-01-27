Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, the Gujarat government is actively providing financial assistance to farmers for the installation of solar pumps. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the scheme has been implemented extensively, resulting in the installation of over 7,700 off-grid solar pumps by farmers in the state by December 2024. The government has disbursed subsidies exceeding Rs 218 crore, covering approximately 70 per cent of the cost. These off-grid solar pumps are not only helping farmers save electricity but are also contributing to environmental sustainability, said a release from Gujarat CMO on Monday.

As per the release, the PM-KUSUM scheme, launched by the central government in 2019, aims to ensure regular availability of water and electricity for irrigation while promoting the use of solar energy. Leveraging this initiative, numerous farmers are now using pollution-free electricity for agricultural purposes. Gujarat has been sanctioned to install 12,382 standalone off-grid solar pumps by March 2026 under the scheme.

Vijayaben V. Asodariya, a beneficiary from Hadmatiya (Khakhra) village in Bhesan Taluka, Junagadh, shared her experience, stating, "Once installed, this pump operates for 8-10 hours a day without requiring electricity. It has been maintenance-free for five years and has greatly boosted crop yield and income. Additionally, being powered by solar energy, it is completely pollution-free," the release mentioned.

According to the release, Narmada district leads with over 5100 solar pumps installed under this scheme. In terms of the number of solar pumps installed, the top ten districts following Narmada are Valsad with over 460, Banaskantha with over 450, Dang with over 320, Mahisagar with over 260, Gir Somnath with over 220, Chhota Udepur with over 180, Tapi with over 160, Kutch with over 130, and Navsari with over 100 pumps. (ANI)

