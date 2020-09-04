Amritsar, Sep 4 (PTI) Over 9-kg heroin was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar Sector on Friday, a statement said.

It said 9.6-kg heroin was found hidden inside nine packets.

The BSF officials said the vigilant troops of the force once again thwarted the attempt of anti-national elements to push the consignment of contraband items into India from across the border.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the officials said.

