Ranchi, May 27 (PTI) Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 10 board examinations, the results of which were declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday.

A total of 91.71 per cent of students passed the examinations.

Girls outperformed boys. The overall pass percentage of girls was 92.38 per cent, while it was 90.96 per cent for boys, the School Education and Literacy Department Secretary Uma Shankar Singh said.

Gitanjali, a student of Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag, emerged as the state topper obtaining 493 out of 500 marks.

Ritu Kumari, Amrita Gupta, Puja Kumari of the same Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag, and Amar Kumar of Prop V High School, Tilaiya Rangatand, bagged second position in the state by securing 98.20 per cent marks each.

Shivani Kumari of Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag, and Vikash Paramanik of Prop High School, Baghmara Baliapur, jointly achieved third position with 97.80 per cent marks each.

State education minister Ramdas Soren, who was also present as the chief guest during the announcement of the results, said that the hard work of students and the education department's efforts are reflected in the results.

"There was a slight delay in announcing the results, but in the coming time, our education department will improve this process so that exams can be conducted on time and results can be declared on schedule," he said.

As many as 4,33,944 students had enrolled for the board examinations of which 4,31,488 candidates appeared and 3,95,755 students passed.

A total of 2,21,040 students passed in the first division, 1,57,194 in the second division and 17,521 in the third division, according to the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the students who cleared the class-10 board examinations conducted by the JAC.

"Those who did not achieve the desired results should not be disheartened. Keep working hard. Wishing you all a bright future. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations and Johar to all parents and teachers on the occasion," Soren posted on X.

The pass percentage increased this year by 1.31 per cent compared to the previous year.

In 2024, the state's overall pass percentage was 90.40 per cent.

Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana, which was at the bottom the previous year, grabbed the top position among the five divisions in the state, Singh said.

Three districts of Santhal Pargana - Pakur, Jamtara and Sahebganj - secured their places among the top five districts in terms of pass percentage.

"These districts were at the bottom, in terms of results, in the previous year. But, Santhal districts were able to take positions in the top five districts due to well-defined planning and execution by the department," Singh said.

Koderma district topped, in terms of pass percentage, while West Singhbhum was at the bottom.

