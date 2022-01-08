New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): As Delhi received overnight rainfall with thunderstorms on Saturday, parts of the city witnessed waterlogging.

Southeast Delhi's underpass in Pul Pehlad Pur was drowned in water after the overnight rainfall.

Also Read | India Reports 1,41,986 New COVID-19 Cases, 285 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Reaches 3,071.

Vehicles could be seen half-drowned along with the bus stop at the underpass in Pul Pehlad Pur.

Heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging at the Mandawali underpass in East Delhi.

Also Read | COVID-19 Restrictions in Uttarakhand: Political Rallies, Protests Prohibited in State Till January 16 In View of Rising Coronavirus Cases.

A car was spotted moving slowly with its wheels under water caused by the heavy rains at the Mandawali underpass.

Hauz Khas and Panchsheel area of the city as rain splashes the capital.

Early morning showers were also witnessed at Minto Road in Delhi.

With rain lashing several parts of Delhi and the temperature dipping further, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters. The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Farukhnagar, Rewari (Haryana). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi," tweeted India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality improved to 'moderate' from the 'poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132, as per SAFAR-India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)