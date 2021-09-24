New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's intervention into the case of vandalism at his official residence in Delhi, adding the matter should be referred to the Committee of Privileges for a comprehensive investigation.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker, Owaisi said his official residence in New Delhi was vandalised by "criminals" belonging to a radical outfit called 'Hindu Sena' on September 21.

Also Read | Sensex Crosses 60,000-Mark; Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS Top Gainers.

He alleged that his caretaker staff was also assaulted by the "criminals".

"In addition to your intervention, I request that this matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges for a comprehensive investigation and appropriate recommendations on the matter," said Owaisi.

Also Read | India Records 31,382 New COVID-19 Cases, 318 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 97.78%.

"I urge that immediate action is taken in order to preserve the sanctity and majesty of the house. This is an attempt to intimidate the House, its officers and members and such an attempt must be treated as contempt of the House. I request your kind attention to ensure that my privileges as a Member of this House are also protected," he added.

The nameplate and gate of the house of AIMIM on Ashoka Road in Delhi were vandalised on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR and arrested five members of the Hindu Sena, police said.

Owaisi had alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to be held responsible for the radicalisation of people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)