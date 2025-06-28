Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), raising strong objections to the ongoing "Special Intensive Revision" (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In a letter dated Saturday, June 28, Owaisi expressed concerns that the revision exercise could have a "deleterious effect" on electors ahead of the upcoming Bihar legislative assembly elections. He urged the ECI to provide a "detailed explanation" on several issues raised by his party in a formal representation.

Speaking to ANI, the AIMIM chief said, "Our request to the Election Commission of India is that we want a detailed explanation on the concerns which we have highlighted in the written representation which we have sent to the Election Commissioners."

Owaisi questioned whether the voter list used in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections included names of "foreign illegal migrants." He also pointed out that a Special Summary Revision (SSR) had already been conducted in Bihar between October 29, 2024, and January 6, 2025.

"Number one is that the voter list on which the 2024 Parliament election took place, did it have foreign illegal migrants? Secondly, the Special Summary Revision was undertaken for Bihar from 29th October 2024 to 6th January 2025. The third point which we have brought to the notice of the Election Commission is that last time when the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) was done, Bihar had one year to go for the Parliament elections and two years to go for the Assembly elections. Now you are saying that within one month, the whole SIR should be completed. You have not even given training to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). How is it possible?" he said.

The AIMIM chief further alleged that BLOs have not received adequate training, and questioned the feasibility of conducting such an intensive exercise in such a short timeframe, especially in a state with over 7.90 crore voters.

He also criticised the extent of powers being given to BLOs during the revision, claiming it could lead to "disenfranchisement" and "loss of livelihood."

"There are more than 7.90 crore voters in Bihar, and the 5th point is that the BLOs have been given unbridled powers. The note says any house is closed or locked, go three times, slip the enumeration form, and after that the power is - they can even refer this case as suspected foreign national to competent authority under Citizenship Act 1955. "This will lead to not only disenfranchisement of Indians but also loss of livelihood. How is it possible? How are you giving these powers to BLOs?" Owaisi said.

He further questioned the criteria for establishing a voter's date of birth. "Sixth point that electors born before 01/07/1987 must show a document to establish the date of birth. Electors born between 01/07/1987 and 02/12/2024 have to provide their birth certificate or one of their parents... and then you are saying give a list of 11 documents. How did you arrive at these dates? What is the allegation of illegal migrants? Were there illegal migrants in 2024 voter list? We have to question that also..." he said.

Owaisi also highlighted logistical challenges, especially in flood-prone areas like Seemanchal. "Please remember that for nearly two months in a year, many regions in Bihar's Seemanchal are cut off. Thousands of acres of land are cut off because of floods. People lose their homes, and many hospitals are closed. What is the percentage of people having all these documents? If you have made 1987 the cutoff date, 38 years have passed, and what is the database that ECI has? We have given in a formal representation to the ECI. We hope and expect that the ECI will address all these concerns and give us a reply. Why was this not discussed in all-party meeting? This should have been discussed in an all-party meeting," he said.

The letter written by Owaisi to ECI reads, "We would like to place our first and foremost objection to the Commission's order directing SIR in Bihar -The SIR will have a deleterious effect on electors across the state due to its proximity to the upcoming assembly elections."

It further states, "The Commission intends to rush through this process, thereby raising serious concerns over the actual intent and the increased risk of new polling stations affecting the level playing field. Even though the District Electoral Officer (DEO) has to consult the representative of Political Parties before finalizing the proposal for a new Polling Station, however before the final publication of roll, a political party may not be able to take strong objections to the proposal." (ANI)

