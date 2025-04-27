Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Against the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a crucial meeting with state police officials to review measures for the identification and expulsion of Pakistani nationals from the state, following directives from the Centre.

He further stated that the state government had already taken proactive steps to identify Pakistani nationals residing under short-term or non-official visas and ensure their departure from Madhya Pradesh as per the stipulated guidelines.

Also Read | Bengaluru Road Rage Case: Karnataka High Court Restrains Police From Initiating Coercive Action Against IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose.

Addressing the meeting on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "In accordance with the directions given to the Madhya Pradesh government by the Honourable Prime Minister and the respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, I held a meeting today. We have made preparations to expel from the state those Pakistani visa holders who are not on long-term or official visas."

Yadav added, "We have issued directives today based on the guidelines given by the government to ensure that such individuals are removed from the state after the 27th. I believe that, just as the recent incident happened in the village, and as the government has consistently issued directives in coordination with all state governments, we in Madhya Pradesh are also following all those instructions diligently."

Also Read | West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Case: Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation for Non-Teaching Staff Losing Jobs.

As part of the countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government has taken a series of strong actions against the Pakistani government. These include the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the closure of the integrated check post at the Attari border.

The government has cancelled any visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). India declared Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered to leave India within a week. India has decided to withdraw its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Yadav expressed satisfaction with the police's performance, particularly in combating Naxalite activities, and noted the improvement in areas like Balaghat, which were once heavily affected by Naxalite violence.

"I assessed the work done by the police regarding various crimes, including the Naxalite movement in our state. I am satisfied that we have performed better in our area. This is why areas like Balaghat, which are heavily affected by Naxalite activities, have been effectively removed from the list by the Government of India," said Yadav.

He added, "With the steps taken by our government and the efforts of our forces, the results have been better. Within a year and a half, we have eliminated several notorious Naxalites in various encounters, taken prisoners, and are trying to meet the deadline given to us by the Home Minister. We are determined to achieve our target within that deadline."

Yadav emphasized that wherever police action is necessary, swift and effective measures are being taken. "I am satisfied that we are taking action against criminals through the police, and handling challenges in society to maintain law and order through various reforms."

He also praised the coordination between the police and administration, stating, "The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has been enforcing laws effectively through the Ministry of Home Affairs."

Addressing protocol concerns raised by Congress President, Yadav explained, "The government follows state and broader Indian government protocols. Elected representatives like MPs and MLAs have a fixed order of precedence, even above the Chief Secretary. The importance of respecting protocol and giving due respect to officials is critical."

On the subject of poverty alleviation, Yadav highlighted the success of government welfare schemes: "Over 170 million people in India have been lifted out of poverty, thanks to the work of the Government of India. Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states showing the best growth rate in this regard."

He thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and spoke about the state's commitment to improving the lives of all citizens. "I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for his able leadership, and our government will continue working for the betterment of all sections of society, including the poor, women, youth, and farmers."

Yadav also shared future plans, saying, "We have declared 2025 as the 'Industry Employment Year.' As a result, we have accelerated industrialisation through welfare schemes for all sections of society." He further added, "Tomorrow, we will be hosting our IT Industry event in Indore, and based on the response so far, I am confident that Madhya Pradesh will be among the leading states in the IT sector in India."

Yadav reiterated his government's commitment to providing employment opportunities and improving the lives of the youth.

"My commitment remains towards providing employment opportunities to the youth, unemployed, and aspiring individuals in this state. I would like to reiterate my government's commitment to improving the lives of women, farmers, youth, and the poor. I extend my best wishes to everyone," CM Yadav said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)