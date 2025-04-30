Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 30 (ANI): Congress leader Ramchandra Kadam on Wednesday demanded a special assembly session to discuss the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many.

He stated that he has written letters to the Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, and the Governor, Kambhampati Hari Babu, regarding this matter. He added that people should be aware of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam and that there should be a debate on the same.

"Yesterday, letters were written to the Prime Minister to convene a special session of the Parliament. In Odisha, I have also written a letter to the Chief Minister, Governor, and Speaker, requesting that they convene a special session of the state Assembly regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. The debate should happen, and people should know about it," Kadam told ANI.

This comes after the Indian National Congress called for a special parliamentary session to address the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the government to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in response to the attack.

In his letter, Kharge stated that the proposed session would be a platform to express a joint stance on the attack and would demonstrate a collective resolve to address the situation.

The Congress President also added that the opposition's beliefs in unity and solidarity are the need of the hour.

The request comes amid increased political focus on national security and responses to terrorism, amidst outrage and mourning following the terror attack on April 22.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly held a special session condemning the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. During the session, a resolution was adopted expressing strong disapproval of the attack and extending solidarity to the victims and their families.

The attack in Pahalgam is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

