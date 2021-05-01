New Delhi, May 1: After 16 people lost their lives in a tragic fire incident at the Patel Welfare COVID Hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the deaths. The Prime Minister in a tweet said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch. Condolences to the bereaved families."

14 patients and two staff nurses lost their lives in the fire that broke out at the Bharuch hospital on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. Zuber Patel, the trustee of the hospital, told ANI: "It's an unfortunate incident not only for us but for entire Bharuch. With police and administration's help, we could shift patients to other hospitals. 14 patients and two staff nurses lost their lives in the incident." Gujarat Hospital Fire: 18 COVID-19 Patients Die After Fire Breaks Out at Hospital in Bharuch.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch. Condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2021

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. "I express my condolences to the patients, doctors and hospital staff who lost their lives in the fire accident at Bharuch Hospital. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident," tweeted Rupani.

The Chief Minister has also directed two senior IAS officers of the state, Additional Chief Secretary for Labour and Employment Vipul Mitra and Commissioner Municipalities Rajkumar Beniwal, to immediately reach Bharuch and investigate the incident. He has also said that the state government is also taking action to hand over a judicial inquiry into the tragedy.

According to Rajendrasinh Chudasama, Superintendent of Police, Bharuch, fire broke out in the ICU due to short circuit. After the fire incident, patients were shifted to another hospital.

