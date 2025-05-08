Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Following Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promising retaliation in the wake of Operation Sindoor, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that they were not poised to relaliate and Pakistan PM had set the narrative as they had to give some answer to the people of their country.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "You have seen Pakistan's condition after the surgical strike and air strike. You have seen their condition after Operation Sindoor. They are speaking gibberish because they have to give some answer to the people of their country."

Also Read | Scotch Whisky and Gin Prices To Drop Following Import Duty Cuts Under India-UK FTA; Domestic Players Unhappy Over Concessions, Here's Why.

Thirteen civilians lost their lives in Poonch while a total of 59 people, 44 of them in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir have sustained injuries due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan is delivering a "forceful response" to what he described was an act of war.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Yet Again! 15 Civilians Killed, 59 Injured, Including 44 From Poonch District, in Pak's Heavy Shelling Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharif said, "Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given."

He affirmed national unity in the face of rising tensions and backed the country's military efforts. "The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high," Sharif stated.

The remarks followed confirmation from Pakistan's military that Indian missile strikes had hit three locations - Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur.

He noted that Pakistan Air Force jets were airborne in response, "Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing."

India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation followed the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)