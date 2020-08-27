Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to intense shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday night, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,386 COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches to 3.09 Lakh.

"Around 10 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Degwar and Malti sectors," the spokesperson said.

He said the cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received. There has been no report of any casualty on the Indian side so far.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Extortion Racket in Mandoli Jail, Arrest 5 People Including Head Warden.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)