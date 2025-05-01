New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): As tensions between India and Pakistan rise in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Pakistani military is continuing its build-up on the borders with India and has deployed air defence and artillery units at forward locations.

The Pakistani military has deployed radar systems and air defence weapon systems opposite the Longewala sector, Barner in Rajasthan, defence sources told ANI.

The Pakistan Air Force is currently conducting three exercises simultaneously: Fiza-e-Badr, Lalkar-e-Momin, and Zarb-e-Haidari. These exercises involve all major fighter aircraft fleets, including the F-16, J-10, and JF-17.

These exercises started on April 29 and are seeing participation of the Saab airborne early warning and control systems aircraft.

The Pakistan Army Strike Corps elements are also carrying out training in their areas of responsibility, they said.

The Pakistani military has also deployed the Airport Security Force for the protection of ground assets and the peripheral security of the air bases.

The SH-15 howitzers from China continue to be inducted into the Pakistan Army and the units are getting deployed in forward locations.

Tension escalated between India and Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

