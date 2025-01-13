New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Pakistan is the "epicentre" of terrorism and the cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir is being "orchestrated" from that country, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday even as he described the overall situation in the Union Territory as "firmly" under control.

Gen Dwivedi, addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, also said that the "theme" of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army has also been given go ahead for emergency procurement for counter-terror operations, he said.

The Chief of Army Staff said that the 2021 "ceasefire" with the Pakistan military is holding up along the Line of Control (LoC) but infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side are continuing.

In a significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25, 2021 announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The violence level in Jammu and Kashmir is being "orchestrated" by the "epicentre of terrorism that is Pakistan", Gen Dwivedi said.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few months.

"Last year, 60 per cent of the terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin. As of today, whatever is a remnant in the (Kashmir) Valley and Jammu area, we feel that around 80 per cent or more are of Pakistan origin," the Army chief said.

Gen Dwivedi asserted that the situation in the Union Territory is "firmly under control".

He said the terror infrastructure on the Pakistani side remains "intact".

"In recent months, increased terrorist activities were seen in North Kashmir and Doda-Kishtwar belt," he said, adding the "overall violence parameters" are under control.

"We witnessed more than five lakh pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra this time and the peaceful conduct of elections is an indicator of a positive change," he said.

"The theme of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape," he added.

The Army inducted 15,000 additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 and that has helped in bringing down the violence level, Gen Dwivedi said.

"The parliamentary elections and the state assembly elections both had nearly 60 per cent voting. It means that the local population is going with peace," he said.

