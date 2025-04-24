Chandigarh [India], April 24 (ANI): Retired Brigadier Inderjit Singh Chugh on Thursday said that Pakistan's retaliatory steps following India's actions were expected, but signify an escalation in bilateral tensions.

"PM Modi has given a clear warning to Pakistan but today's development is that Pakistan's Cabinet Committee, in retaliation for India's decision, decided that they will close the Attari-Wagah border. Pakistan's airspace has been shut for Indian airlines..."

Notably, Pakistan has started to feel the heat after India announced a slew of measures against Pakistan after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and 1 Nepali citizen.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday, where he announced a list of face-saving countermeasures against India.

According to a release from the Pakistan PM's office, the National Security Council said that any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War.

According to ARY News, Pakistan also decided to approach international forums against this move. Pakistan also stated that it would exercise its right to hold all bilateral agreements with India, including but not limited to the Simla Agreement, in abeyance.

Sharif's government also decided to close down the Wagah Border Post and close Pakistan's airspace for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines.

These included five key decisions:

1) The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect

2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect

3) Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

4) Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.

5) India will withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. (ANI)

