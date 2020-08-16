Rajouri, August 16: Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Sunday, said Indian Army officials.

The ceasefire violation occurred at about 1900 hours and the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: High-Speed Mobile Data Services Shall be Restored in Ganderbal And Udhampur on Trial Basis From Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

Further details are awaited.

