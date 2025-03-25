Jammu, Mar 25 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

Mohd Yaqoob, a resident of Kotli in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), was challenged by the alert troops when he intruded into this side from across the border in Keri sector, the officials said.

They said the intruder was taken into custody and was whisked away for questioning.

No incriminating material was found in the possession of Yaqoob, the officials said, adding that he was found under the influence of drugs. Further investigation is on.

