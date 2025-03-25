Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) A Pakistani woman who infiltrated into India and was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district last week was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday on humanitarian grounds , officials said.

Humra was handed over safely to Pakistani Rangers by the BSF from the border area of Anupgarh, keeping in view the humanitarian aspect, an official statement said.

She crossed the Indo-Pak border on March 17 near Anupgarh area of Sriganganagar and was caught by the BSF and handed over to the local police.

