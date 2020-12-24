Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Nineteen more people have been arrested in the Palghar mob lynching case and later sent to judicial custody, officials of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Maharashtra, said on Thursday.

Four minors have also been detained in connection with the case.

248 people have been arrested so far in the case out of which 105 persons have got bail.

The case pertains to the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver on the night of April 16 this year, when they were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown and their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

