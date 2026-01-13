Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): Fishermen in Pamban on Tuesday blocked the national highway, demanding action after two fishermen, Sarathkumar and Tyson, went missing at sea.

The protesters were frustrated by the authorities' lack of search efforts, despite their pleas. The situation escalated when Sarathkumar's body washed ashore, sparking outrage.

On the 10th, Sarathkumar from Chinnapalam village in Pamban and Tyson from Periyathazhi village in Thoothukudi district went fishing in a country boat yesterday and went missing while working in the southern sea area of Pamban.

Upon learning of this information, fellow fishermen Justin actively searched for the two missing people in their country boats. However, as no information was available about them, the fishermen demanded that the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy immediately intervene and intensify the search operations using helicopters and advanced search equipment.

"The government showed no interest in the search operation. The body of Sarathkumar, one of the fishermen who went missing at sea last night, washed ashore near Muyalthivu," said Justin.

Shocked by this, the fishermen of Pamban staged a road blockade on the national highway in front of the Pamban roadblock, condemning the central and state governments for their indifference in the search and rescue efforts for the fishermen who fell into the sea. This caused traffic congestion in the area and created tension.

The protest was called off after the revenue department and police officials who rushed to the spot pacified the fishermen. (ANI)

