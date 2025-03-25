Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday said that the Panchayat elections in the state will be held in the month of April.

"Our government is ready to conduct the panchayat polls in the state. The Assam State Election Commission will conduct the panchayat polls. We urge the State Election Commission to announce the poll dates as soon as possible. If the State Election Commission announces the poll dates on April 3 then the election process will be completed by May 3, if the poll date is announced on April 4, 5 or 6 then it will be completed by May 4, 5 or 6. So we request the State Election Commission to announce the poll dates as soon as possible," Ranjeet Kumar Dass told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Presents INR 1 Lakh Crore Budget, Says 'Largest Ever' (Watch Video).

He further said that, this time there will be no political parties affiliated candidates in the Gram (village) panchayat level.

"The political parties affiliated candidates will be only in Anchalik panchayat and Zila Parishad level. Apart from this the previous two child norms and educational qualification norms will also be applicable in this election," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacks Stepfather With Knife, Severs Genitals After Years of Alleged Sexual Abuse in Nalasopara; Arrested.

The Assam government passed the Assam Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the state assembly.

According to the new amendment bill all Haats within the territorial jurisdiction of the Gaon Panchayat or Anchalik Panchayat or Zilla Parishad shall be settled in the manner as may be prescribed for a period coinciding with and not exceeding one Panchayat Year by inviting tenders at the office of the respective Gaon Panchayat or Anchalik Panchayat or Zilla Parishad by its President, the State Government will transfer such Government Haat which has settlement value of Rs 5 lakh upto Rs 10 lakh in a year to the Anchalik Panchayat within the jurisdiction of which the Haat is situated, the Haats falling under the jurisdiction of Zilla Parishad with a yearly settlement value of more than Rs 10 lakh shall be settled by the Zilla Parishad concerned for a period coinciding with and not exceeding one Panchayat Year in the manner as may be prescribed.

The powers of examination and final acceptance of such tenders shall be vested in the Standing Committee as under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 81: Provided that a transfer under this sub-section above, shall be given effect from the following Panchayat Year of such income and few other amendments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)