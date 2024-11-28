New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Panic and fear gripped the residents of Prashant Vihar in Delhi's Rohini district after a low intensity explosion took place near the PVR cinema complex on Thursday morning.

The blast, which occurred around 11.48 am, sent plumes of smoke bellowing towards the cinema, located approximately 100 metres from the explosion site, causing alarm among families living nearby and movie-goers.

Also Read | No Discussion Yet on Investments by Elon Musk-Owned Tesla, Starlink in India, Says Piyush Goyal.

Eyewitnesses reported that a film screening was underway when the explosion occurred.

One movie-goer Ahmed Khan recounted, "We were watching the film when suddenly there was a loud bang. Everyone was startled and didn't know what had happened."

Also Read | Jalaun Horror: Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh, Accused Insert Stick, Chilli Powder in Her Private Parts; Probe On.

The explosion took place near a sweet shop in the vicinity of the PVR multiplex. The driver of a nearby parked three-wheeler sustained minor injuries due to the blast.

The affected area is surrounded by residential buildings and the incident has left families on edge.

Many recalled the earlier blast on October 20 near a CRPF school boundary wall in the same locality.

"Two incidents within weeks -- what is happening to our neighborhood?" asked Anuj Singh, a long-time resident.

The residents also highlighted that the incident took place in an area where the office of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is situated, raising concerns about security lapses.

"Just imagine, a blast occurred near the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police," Rajesh Nath said.

"This is the second blast. Although this blast is of a lower magnitude, it is still the second blast in the same area. Those responsible for this must be punished very strictly," Nath added.

The atmosphere in the locality remained tense and parents expressed frustration over the recurring incidents.

"Our homes are supposed to be safe, but now every loud sound makes us jump," said Pritam Singh, a resident of the area.

Children playing in the nearby park ran to their homes as the loud bang echoed through the area.

"Our kids were just a few metres away, playing in the park when we heard the blast. The first thought was to grab them and run," Krishna Devi said, and added, "We don not feel safe anymore."

Broken glass, debris and a faint burnt smell lingered in the air as residents gathered in small groups, discussing about the incident.

A senior police officer of the Crime Branch said they were in the office when they heard a loud noise and saw thick smoke.

"We first thought it was a cylinder blast. The rest of the teams are investigating the entire matter now," said the police officer, who requested anonymity.

The entrance to the sweet shop has been cordoned off and a probe was on to ascertain the kind of blast. Bomb detection teams, dog squads and local police were seen on the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)